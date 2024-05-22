Much loved Festa Italia returns to Lancaster this weekend - don't miss it!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Lancaster’s most loved festivals returns to the city this weekend – and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Festa Italia has become a firm family favourite and last year was winner of the Best of the Bay Visitor Attraction Award as well as runner-up in the Lancashire Tourism Awards Large Event category.

The team behind the event, Totally Local Lancaster, were also recently invited to attend the Italian Consulate in Manchester where Festa Italia was officially recognised as the biggest and most authentic celebration of Italian culture in the UK.

“It was always been a dream of mine to have such a festival in Lancaster,” said co-founder Bruno Buccelli. “Lancaster, with its rich history dating back to the Romans and beautiful architecture, lends itself perfectly for such an event."

There's something for everyone at Lancaster Festa Italia.

He added: “The Italian culture is respected and loved in the UK, and I feel Lancaster has a real appreciation of it. It has been a crazy 12 months. Being shortlisted for the two awards last year, winning one, runner-up in the other and then out of the blue we were invited to attend the Consulate in Manchester.”

This year, for the first time, a concert in Market Square on the Saturday evening (May 25) has been added to the festival line-up.

Serenading in the Square starts at 7.30pm and will include the sensational soprano, Leigh Rhiannon Coggins; the tremendous four tenors, Voce and Mr Charisma himself, Stevie Kay as Frank Sinatra. Festa Italia, including this concert, is completely free to attend.

Sunday (May 26) officially starts at 10.30pm with vehicles arriving from 10.45am and entering the city centre at the top of Market Street. First up are the scooters. Last year there were more than 90. Soon after you can expect the arrival of the thundering Ducatis and Moto Guzzis. Around midday, the heart-stopping Ferraris arrive.

The sensational soprano, Leigh Rhiannon Coggins, will be performing at Lancaster Festa Italia.

The day is packed with live music and entertainment, Italian food and drink. In addition, this year there will be a Pasta Masterclass by the Association of Professional Chefs Italy who will demonstrate how to make fresh pasta. All the pasta made will then be given away to be cooked and tasted at home.

Festa is always a fantastic family day. This year the Bambino Zone will be located in Marketgate shopping centre. This is designed for the young ones and features entertainment, dancing, glitter painting, pebble art and for the first time, fun Italian language workshops.

If your children fancy learning some Italian basics, Centro Diffusione Lingua e Cultura Italiana will be running the workshops specifically designed for children of primary and secondary school ages.

Bruno Buccelli was honoured to talk about Festa Italia to 35 organisations at the Italian Consulate in April.

Also attending will be Comites Manchester, an organisation that works alongside the Italian Government here in the UK to offer information for Italian residents who have, or may wish to, settle in the UK. They’ll be offering assistance with birth certificates, passports etc. They are also available to help anyone wishing to visit or move to Italy.

It is no wonder Lancaster Festa Italia has been recognised by the Italian Consulate for its promotion of the Italian culture.