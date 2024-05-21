Lancaster band become TikTok sensation as millions view their lively drum performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Halton-based band’s samba rhythms have drummed up millions of online views worldwide.

Samba Espirito’s latest viral success was their performance at Wray Scarecrow Festival which has attracted more than 1.2 million views on TikTok and their appearances at other events have scored up to three million online views.

“The interest has been amazing,” said Karen Dickinson who co-founded the samba drumming band with her husband Stephen in 2016.

The band, which plays samba-reggae tunes on five different types of drum, has received online comments from across the globe and been inundated with enquiries to perform from Leeds to Dublin.

Samba Espirito performing in Lancaster.

Their busy summer diary includes Caton Gala which took place on Saturday, Chipping Steam Fair on May 27 and Catterall Gala on June 1.

They will also perform at the first Brit Fest in Cheshire in July and at Lancaster Health Festival in September. Their Halloween parade through Lancaster city centre draws crowds every October.

After performing with Batala Lancaster, Karen and Stephen decided to set up Samba Espirito, using their own savings to buy the equipment.

And from an original band of 14 members, Samba Espirito has grown to 68 members with an average of 40-50 performing at events.

The sounds of Brazil come to Morecambe courtesy of Samba Espirito.

“The band is all about people and friendship,” Karen said.

“We play to a high standard so when we perform, we feel really proud and it boosts self-confidence. Anything creative is really good for mental health.”

Members must be over 18 and fit or prepared to get fit. Although they don’t need past musical experience, they do need a good sense of rhythm.

The youngest band member is 22 and the oldest, 71. They come from all walks of life and include teachers, nurses, solicitors, retirees and business people. Karen is an IT and project manager while her husband is a long distance HGV driver.

Smile along with the Samba Espirito beat.

Although most of the band are from the Lancaster, Morecambe and Lune Valley area, others travel from Bolton, Windermere, Preston and Lytham to take part.

“People join for all different reasons,” said Karen. “Some want to improve their social life, get fit or just want a hobby that’s a bit different.”

Recruitment takes place annually, usually in September, when potential drummers attend a taster session.

Samba Espirito drums into Garstang.

Those who join must attend rehearsals at Halton Community Centre on Thursdays from 7-9.30pm and commit to perform at 70% of the band’s gigs.

Samba Espirito is a not for profit organisation and members pay monthly subs which are ploughed back into the band. Members must buy their own drums.

The band have a repertoire of about a dozen original tunes composed by their tune creation team, influenced by Brazilian, African and other world music styles. They’ve had workshops led by Brazilian musicians and Afro/Brazilian dance sessions to perfect their moves.

It can take a few months’ practise before a new tune is ready to be performed as all members have to memorise it.

Their latest tune – Jive – which was performed in Wray, has been particularly popular.

“Performing for the public is the joyous part of being in the band,” said Karen. “We love bringing music and creativity to the area and making Lancaster and Morecambe more of a vibrant place.”