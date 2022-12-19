Morecambe's 'little lionesses' show off their new kit thanks to fresh sponsorship deal
‘Little lionesses’ are proudly sporting their new kit after scoring a new sponsorship deal.
Morecambe Girls FC’s Under 8s team have unveiled their latest training kits courtesy of Persimmon Homes.
Persimmon was only too pleased to sponsor the all girls team after keen player Evie Barwell’s aunt Amy Davies, who works for the housebuilder, approached her employer with the opportunity.
Amy, who works in Persimmon’s Lancashire HQ, said: “I’m my niece’s biggest fan – it’s great to watch her play a game she loves, and I’m so proud of her and her friends. When I heard that they needed a new kit sponsor I wanted to see if my employers could help.”
Coach Lois Benson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have such a well known name sponsoring the Under 8 Girls. All the coaches are incredibly proud of these girls and we are so excited to see what the future holds for these little lionesses.”
Persimmon Homes’ sponsorship has provided training kits and new branded jackets for cold mornings on the sidelines. This week the girls proudly posed with their new gear ready for their next match against Poulton Town Under 8 Wildcats.
Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “I’m delighted to be able to help support Morecambe FC in this way.
“We’re passionate about supporting community groups and clubs across the region, particularly voluntary organisations providing opportunities for children and young people.
“We therefore wish the girls well for the rest of the season and hope their new kits help inspire them to success on the pitch.”