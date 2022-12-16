‘Stars of the West End’ ABBA and Queen shows head to Morecambe FC’s Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe Football Club and St John's Hospice are delighted to announce two 'Stars of the West End' shows will be hosted at the Mazuma Stadium this coming summer.

In collaboration with premier entertainment promoters Squareleg Promotions, two sizzling music festivals - An Evening of Abba and An Evening of Queen - will be held at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with An Evening of ABBA on the Friday, followed by An Evening of Queen on the Saturday, both performances will take place on the Mazuma Stadium's pitch, with a wonderful collection of performers from London's internationally recognised West End on display on both evenings.

An Evening of ABBA will be at the Mazuma Stadium next year.

Former stars from the smash hit musicals Mamma Mia and We Will Rock You will come together to perform incredible tributes to two of the world's greatest ever pop and rock bands.

Backed by a phenomenal West End band and featuring dozens of hits from astonishing repertoires, this is a unique and stunning opportunity that no ABBA or Queen fan should miss!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early bird pitch standing tickets are on sale now, priced at just £17.50 for each show, with seated tickets on sale at £22.50.

100% of the £2.50 booking fee will be donated to St John's Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening of Queen will be at the Mazuma Stadium next year.

Each evening will also feature Morecambe FC's award-winning hospitality experience, which includes a two-course meal and drink on arrival, priced at just £75 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospitality package numbers are strictly limited, so fans are urged to buy their packages as early as possible.

How to buy your show tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to buy tickets for either event, please follow the simple step-by-step approach outlined below:

*Go to morecambefc.com click tickets and buy online

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Select the show you want to attend from the list

*Select the type of ticket you wish to purchase - Standing or Seated

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Select the number of tickets you wish to purchase and hit ‘Add To Basket’ to proceed to checkout and complete

Advertisement Hide Ad