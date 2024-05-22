Morecambe's hugely popular Vintage by the Sea festival gets £16k funding boost
The festival celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, welcoming more than 50,000 people to Morecambe and contributing an estimated £1.5 million to the local economy.
Morecambe Town Council’s £16,000 grant will help ensure that this year’s event remains free for all to enjoy.
"We would like to extend our thanks to Morecambe Town Council for its generous funding offer for Vintage by the Sea Festival,” said Lauren Zawadzki, festival director and co-director of Deco Publique who produce the event.
"The funding will ensure that the festival remains free for all to enjoy, creating a lasting impact on the vibrant community of Morecambe and visitors alike."
While the festival takes place over one weekend, teams work throughout the year to secure funding, curate the programme and artistic commissions, deliver marketing campaigns, and ensure the festival is produced in a safe and robust manner.
"Funding from Morecambe Town council will contribute to the whole programme delivery allowing us to build on the successes of our first
decade and support a variety of projects in the community as well as the hugely successful festival weekend,” said Lauren.
Lee Bradbury, the new chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said Vintage By The Sea is one of the crown jewels in Morecambe’s festival and events calendar, which has really helped put Morecambe back on the map over the last decade.
“Their ethos for working in partnership with local businesses, community organisations, educators and creatives makes it a festival that does so much more for the town than simply boost the resort’s visitor numbers,” he said.
"It is truly ingrained in the fabric of the Morecambe community, and we can’t imagine a summer without it.’
Vintage By The Sea takes place from August 31 to September 1 this year. With entertainment and attractions catering to all ages including classic cars, vintage fashion, pop-up theatre and dance, heritage fairground attractions, street food stalls, live music, a makers’ market and more, Vintage is a genuinely family-friendly festival that marks the end of school summer holidays in unmistakable style.
Find out more about Vintage By The Sea at https://www.vintagefestival.co.uk/
