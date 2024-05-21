31 colourful pictures of Morecambe Vintage Bus Day take you on a journey back in time

The event was put on by the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Group which was set up in 1972 by a small group based mainly in north Lancashire, most of whom were working in the bus industry.

They decided to save some of their favourite Ribble buses which were otherwise destined for the scrap heap.

They are a charitable trust, are all volunteers helping to restore and maintain classic buses, and are always looking for new members, particularly from the younger generation.

Their collection contains buses from the early 1930s to the 1990s and the vehicles are housed in a facility near Freckleton.

Known for their red and cream livery, Ribble buses were a familiar sight in the 20th century, connecting towns and cities across the North West.

We hope you enjoy these pictures from the group’s main event of the year which took place on Sunday (May 19) and was based at the Mazuma Stadium, Morecambe.

For more information on the group visit https://rvpt.co.uk/ or their Facebook page.

