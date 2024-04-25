Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chart by TimeOut media is described as ‘our handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches’ – and Morecambe gets a placing at number 28.

Beaches in England, Scotland and Wales are included in the list but Morecambe’s is the only one in Lancashire to make the grade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The UK is home to dozens of drop-dead gorgeous beaches primed for you to explore,” says TimeOut. “From vast, sandy crowd-pleasers conveniently located near pretty seaside towns to hidden coves with extremely clear sea water accessible only by boat or hike, these islands have it all. Whether you’re after picnic spots, nature-watching or the kind of scenes that look more like the Caribbean than the UK, this is our handpicked guide to the UK’s finest beaches.”

Morecambe's beach has been named as one of the best in the UK. Photo: Shutterstock

Going on to talk specifically about Morecambe beach, the guide says: "Blackpool might get all the glory in these parts, but the stretch of beach around this picturesque if slightly faded Lancashire seaside town is the largest expanse of intertidal sand flats in the UK (with a whopping five miles of sandy and shingle coastline).

"Amble along the promenade to take in the TERN Project, an award-winning sculpture trail celebrating local wildlife, with steel gannets, cormorants and razorbills dotted along the seafront.”

The article also recommends the iconic Midland hotel as a great place to stay.

