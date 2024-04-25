Eden Project releases more exciting pictures of Morecambe attraction as hundreds of people attend landmark event
The release of the pictures – which show suspended walkways leading to treehouses and interactive wooden caves – were revealed at an event at the Winter Gardens theatre in Morecambe this week.
Hundreds of people took the opportunity to help co-create the content and visitor experience of Eden Project Morecambe at the landmark two-day gathering.
The event, known as Rhythm Makers in reference to the theme of nature’s rhythms that will inform all aspects of Eden Project Morecambe, provided the chance for attendees to find out about the latest work being done by the Eden Project and its partners, and share their stories and experiences of life in Morecambe Bay.
Those in attendance were able to hear from and speak directly to the Eden Project team, participate in workshops and see the latest design imagery for the £100 million central promenade project, work on which is due to start this year with small-scale test events in 2026 and a full opening in Spring 2027.
Conversations from the event will be used to further inspire the exhibits and public experience.
Carolyn Goodwin, who lives and works in the area and attended the event, said: "I am very excited about Eden Project Morecambe. I think it can bring jobs, visitors and a great reputation for the area because I think that is what Morecambe needs. We need to show people what a great part of the North West it is here.
"The event has been really informative and I've learned so much more about what it is all about, so I'm even more excited now!"
Garry Owen, who runs a local Facebook group and also participated in the event, said: "It's been quite a revelation to see some of the plans for things that are going to be at Eden Project Morecambe. I'm so excited about the project. The sooner it’s up and functioning the better, but it’s going to be worth waiting for without a doubt.
"I think Eden Project Morecambe will help the town truly become a 21st century resort. This will boost Morecambe all the year round and will have a huge impact on so many local businesses. It will be the best thing that has happened to the town in a long time."
Si Bellamy, the Eden Project’s Chief Transformation Officer, said: “It has been incredible to meet the community for what has been an enriching and informative two days of co-creation. There have been some amazing collaborative conversations taking place and the team have been inspired by the fantastic stories shared by the people of Morecambe.
“We are excited to take what we have learnt from Rhythm Makers away with us as we continue to shape the Eden Project Morecambe experience and we would like to offer our sincerest thanks to everyone who came along to the event over the two days."
Rhythm Makers will be an ongoing programme of co-creation, running throughout the period before construction.
Following this initial event, there will be a series of similar invite-only sessions for specific community groups. Later this year, a further open public event will be held to report back on how co-creation has shaped the design of the Morecambe experience.