Black Stone Grill and Thai, on Marine Road Central, was given a 2 out of 5 score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating is an improvement on the restaurant’s last rating when it received a 1 out of 5 score following an assessment in March 2022.

The latest report shows that hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was good but that improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Management of food safety was generally satisfactory with system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and evidence that staff know about food safety. The report adds that the food safety officer has confidence standards will be maintained in future.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with a 5 score being the highest.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary