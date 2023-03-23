News you can trust since 1837
Heysham businesswoman is one to watch in the future after awards success

A Heysham fashion designer has made it onto a prestigious list which celebrates the movers and shakers of the future.

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read

Amy Kohl, who grew up in Heysham, has been recognised for her hard entrepreneurial work in the sustainable fashion industry by being included in the Northern Power Women Awards 2023 Future List.

The Future List recognises the influencers and change makers of the future who are already making a difference in their environments and communities.

Amy recently moved to Manchester to pursue her fashion business KOHR.

Amy Kohl has been included in the Northern Power Women Awards 2023 Future List.
The former pupil at Trumacar primary in Heysham, and Ripley St Thomas school in Lancaster, graduated in 2018 studying fashion design.

Amy worked in the fashion industry for a year, starting her MA studying fashion marketing focusing on sustainability in 2019 and she graduated at the end of 2020.

She launched KOHR – a sustainable and ethical slow fashion brand – in June 2020.

