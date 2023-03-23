Heysham businesswoman is one to watch in the future after awards success

Amy Kohl, who grew up in Heysham, has been recognised for her hard entrepreneurial work in the sustainable fashion industry by being included in the Northern Power Women Awards 2023 Future List.

The Future List recognises the influencers and change makers of the future who are already making a difference in their environments and communities.

Amy recently moved to Manchester to pursue her fashion business KOHR.

The former pupil at Trumacar primary in Heysham, and Ripley St Thomas school in Lancaster, graduated in 2018 studying fashion design.

Amy worked in the fashion industry for a year, starting her MA studying fashion marketing focusing on sustainability in 2019 and she graduated at the end of 2020.

