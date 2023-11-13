Rising costs and the likelihood of a quiet winter ahead have forced the closure of a Morecambe promenade pub.

DJ Matt Thistlethwaite, along with his sister Hannah Thiss and brother Luke Thistlethwaite, a chef, took over Harry’s Bar on Morecambe seafront in April 2022.

They announced live music with bands, singers and DJs running all through the spring and summer.

But today a post on the pub’s Facebook page announced: “It breaks my heart to have to announce that we will not be reopening Harry’s bar.

Matt Thiss, Hannah Thiss and Luke Thistlethwaite with staff outside Harry's Bar in Morecambe last year.

“Unfortunately, with rising costs and the trade being so quiet it is just impossible to remain open through the winter

“Our lease was coming up for renewal but we’ve made the decision not to renew.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to all our customers, entertainers and staff who have kept us going for the last 18 months – we have made some genuine, lifelong friends and amazing memories. Much love.”