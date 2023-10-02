Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DJ Matt Thiss became landlord at the Golden Ball at Snatchems Free House on Sunday, October 1.

Matt said on Facebook: “I’m very excited to say as of Sunday I will be taking over as landlord at Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems.

“This is an exciting project that I’m really looking forward to.

DJ Matt Thiss (right) who runs Harry's Bar in Morecambe with his family, has taken over as landlord at the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House.

"The pub, the restaurant, the function room, and the accommodation which includes five apartments and three glamping pods are all amazing and I look forward to welcoming my friends, family and meeting new faces.

“The team there are great and I look forward to working with them.

"Thanks to John Fox for the opportunity to run this beautiful place.

“If anyone would like any information on booking functions, meals or accommodation then give me a shout.”

“I will still be running Harry’s bar in Morecambe with my family. Exciting times!”

A spokesman from the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free house said: “We are delighted to announce as of Sunday October 1, Matt Thiss will be taking over the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House as the new lease holder.

“We wish Matt and the team all the best and we look forward to them taking the place to the next level.”

For more information visit https://www.snatchems.co.uk/ or call 01524 848177.