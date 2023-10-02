News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Popular Morecambe DJ takes over as landlord at Lancaster pub

A local DJ who runs Harry’s Bar in Morecambe with his family has taken over as landlord at a popular riverside pub near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

DJ Matt Thiss became landlord at the Golden Ball at Snatchems Free House on Sunday, October 1.

Matt said on Facebook: “I’m very excited to say as of Sunday I will be taking over as landlord at Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is an exciting project that I’m really looking forward to.

DJ Matt Thiss (right) who runs Harry's Bar in Morecambe with his family, has taken over as landlord at the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House.DJ Matt Thiss (right) who runs Harry's Bar in Morecambe with his family, has taken over as landlord at the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House.
DJ Matt Thiss (right) who runs Harry's Bar in Morecambe with his family, has taken over as landlord at the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House.
Most Popular

"The pub, the restaurant, the function room, and the accommodation which includes five apartments and three glamping pods are all amazing and I look forward to welcoming my friends, family and meeting new faces.

“The team there are great and I look forward to working with them.

"Thanks to John Fox for the opportunity to run this beautiful place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If anyone would like any information on booking functions, meals or accommodation then give me a shout.”

The Golden Ball at Snatchems Free House now has a new landlord.The Golden Ball at Snatchems Free House now has a new landlord.
The Golden Ball at Snatchems Free House now has a new landlord.

“I will still be running Harry’s bar in Morecambe with my family. Exciting times!”

A spokesman from the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free house said: “We are delighted to announce as of Sunday October 1, Matt Thiss will be taking over the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems Free House as the new lease holder.

“We wish Matt and the team all the best and we look forward to them taking the place to the next level.”

For more information visit https://www.snatchems.co.uk/ or call 01524 848177.

The Golden Ball at Snatchems, on the bank of the River Lune, has been serving refreshments to travellers since 1650.

Related topics:MorecambeHarry's BarFacebookRiver Lune