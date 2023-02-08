Morecambe Platform venue closure U-turn after public piles on pressure to keep it open

Lancaster City Council’s cabinet has revised its budget proposals and says that it now commits to keeping the Platform, on Marine Road Central, open.

The council has vowed it will look for a new model of operating to ensure the long term sustainable future of the venue, following massive public feedback.

In their draft budget for 2023/24, cabinet members had proposed that the council should no longer operate the building as a venue from October 2023, saving £150,000 a year.

The Platform Morecambe

Petitions were set up by members of the public in a bid to save The Platform after councillors announced it was under threat as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

These included an online petition started by Morecambe-raised artist and dance teacher Anthony Padgett.

But at the council cabinet meeting last night (February 7), members were told additional budget savings had been identified elsewhere which would substantially reduce the savings required from the Platform – allowing it to continue to operate until April 2024.

The Lancaster Guardian understands budget proposals to close the Visitor Information Centres at The Platform in Morecambe and The Storey in Lancaster at the end of the 2023 season are still on the table.

Coun Anne Whitehead, cabinet member with responsibility for finance, said: “Our intention was always to keep the Platform available as a venue. We recognise just how committed local people are to its future for community events as well as entertainment so we are happy to use this funding to maintain the programme to 2024.

“Alongside the continued Platform programme, we will undertake discussions with external parties who might be interested in taking on the operation of the Platform and we will look at ways we can reduce the gap between our subsidy and the income generated.”

The historic Platform, which was Morecambe’s original railway station, hosts regular live music and other events.

The complex has a number of units and spaces, and just last month hosted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when news of the government’s £50m Levelling Up funding for Eden Project Morecambe was officially announced.