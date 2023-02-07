Close family friend Lauren Delarosa is hoping her personal appeal will bring more people on board with searching for the 28-year-old.

Lauren has also shared new photos of Daniel with the Lancaster Guardian in the hope they may help spark someone's memory.

Daniel has a young son and although originally from Coventry has been most recently living in Preston.

Daniel Hives has been missing since December 10.

He hasn't been seen since around 9.30pm on December 10, when he went missing in Lancaster after visiting friends.

He left an address in City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a navy blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

Police have since issued a number of appeals to try to help find Daniel, with extensive searches having taken place since his disappearance.

The Lancashire Police Dogs Unit and the Lancashire Police Drone Team, as well as the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit, have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, in the search to find Daniel.

Lauren has now made a personal plea for everyone, especially Lancaster residents, to not to give up the search for Daniel.

"I’m speaking on behalf of me, his brothers, his child, everyone who loves and cares for our boy," she said.

Daniel's friends have made this poster to help find him.

"Daniel has been missing since December and hardly anything has been done. Imagine how mortified we all are, nearly two months later and still no answers.

"I’d just like to say a massive thanks to anyone that came to Lancaster with us and has tried to find him.

"Daniel we love you so much and we will get answers. We can’t stop and we won’t, I’m begging and pleading everyone to please keep sharing, keep posting, keep getting on to the police.

"We need to keep going, keep pushing, he doesn’t deserve to be lost and not found. This is someone’s dad, son, brother, friend!

A CCTV image of Daniel Hives from the night he disappeared.

"Please from the bottom of our hearts. It’s killing us."

Ch Insp Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: “Despite a significant investigation and search, we have as yet received no further information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel.

“I am aware and understand a number of people are quite rightly concerned about Daniel’s wellbeing. I want to reassure those people we are doing everything in our power to find him.

“We would encourage anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Daniel and where he might be, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on the night in question, should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 12.

You can also email [email protected] with the same log number.

