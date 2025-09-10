A Morecambe orchestra is hitting the high notes after being given a cash boost.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will be bringing another season of light orchestral music to The Platform in Morecambe aided by a £3,000 grant from Morecambe Town Council.

The orchestra, made up of professional, semi-professional and excellent amateur musicians from the local area, will perform four varied programmes across its 2025/26 season – its 19th season since forming in 2007.

"The Promenade Concert Orchestra are Morecambe’s only resident orchestra and provide unique entertainment which isn’t otherwise available here,” said Coun Lee Bradbury, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals and Events Committee.

Coun Deborah Knight, Coun Geoff Knight and Howard Rogerson, founder and conductor of the Promenade Concert Orchestra, with the £3,000 cheque from Morecambe Town Council.

"Now entering its 19th year, it remains the only orchestra in the country dedicated specifically to preserving live performance of Palm Court music – music which played a significant part in Morecambe’s resort and holiday culture in the first part of the 20th century.

"The town council is therefore pleased to be supporting them for another season and looks forward to four more great performances.”

Orchestra founder and conductor Howard Rogerson said: “The Trustees of the Promenade Concert Orchestra are most grateful to receive, once more, the support of Morecambe Town Council – not only financial, but also the recognition of the concerts provision we offer to not only Morecambe residents but visitors alike.”

The orchestra’s 2025/26 line-up will feature:

Sunday November 23 2025 – Family Favourites: inspired by the BBC Home Service programme of the same name, come along and hear a concert programme of audience requests.

Sunday January 25 2026 – New Year Viennese Concert: expect waltzes, polkas and plenty of Strauss with a sprinkling of ballroom grandeur provided by dancers from Turning Point Theatre Arts, and guest international soprano soloist, Sarah Fox.

Sunday March 22 2026 – Music from the Palm Court: hark back to the holidays of yesteryear with the music heard across seaside resorts and spa concert halls in the early 1900s and later.

Sunday May 17 2026 – Music from the Films: enjoy iconic themes from blockbuster movies and musical gems from the golden age of Hollywood.

Tickets for all concerts are available at https://www.universe.com/events/promenade-concert-orchestra-family-favourites-tickets-ZD0T4B or from The Platform box office.