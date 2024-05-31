Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open water swimmers are calling for more controls on jet skiers in Morecambe Bay following a ‘near miss’ close to the Clock Tower.

Gary Irwin, a member of Morecambe and Lancashire Open Water Swimmers (M.A.L.L.O.W.S.), was swimming in what’s become known as ‘Mallows Bay’ on Sunday when he noticed a jet skier heading straight for him.

“I saw a jet skier heading at speed towards Mallows Bay and it just carried on, heading directly for me,” said Gary, 59.

“I was waving my arms about and shouting while treading water and if it had carried on, it would have hit me within a matter of seconds.”

Open water swimmers are calling for more controls on jet skiers in Morecambe Bay. Picture by Ruth Morris

Gary was shaken by the incident and said the female jet skier didn’t apologise although another did check whether he was alright.

“I’m still going to swim in the bay but probably not at weekends any more when jet skiers are about. They can do what they want.

Jet skiers have got the whole of the bay to use whereas swimmers only have a small area where they can swim safely.”

Gary thinks installing signs and buoys near Mallows Bay would make it safer for swimmers as does Jon Gibirdi, M.A.L.L.O.W.S founder.

Jon Gibirdi, founder of Morecambe and Lancashire Open Water Swimmers (M.A.L.L.O.W.S.).

He was due to swim in the same area as Gary on Sunday but when he heard what had happened, he thought it ‘too risky’ and swam elsewhere.

“We’re not against jet skiers as we’re happy to share the water but want to do so safely.”

He said there have been previous incidents of jet skiers circling swimmers and the police were called but could do nothing. He claimed that some jet skiers have also partially blocked the RNLI launch on occasion.

Jon thinks that most of the problems are being caused by jet skiers from outside the area as other parts of the Lancashire coastline have clamped down on them.

During regular meetings with other bay users, Lancaster City Council and the RNLI, it’s been proposed that signs alerting everyone of the dangers should be placed near the RNLI launch but so far, nothing has been done.

“We've all agreed if no action is taken there will be an accident and it was a close call on Sunday,” said Jon.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The RNLI works collaboratively with all organisations using the bay, including local swimming groups and jet skiers, to ensure everyone can use this stretch of coastline safely. We will continue to work collaboratively in this way.”

While Lancaster City Council is responsible for the beach and foreshore, enforcement powers relating to watercraft, such as jet skis, fall under the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s jurisdiction.

“We would urge all people using the bay to take the correct precautions and be respectful of other users,” said a council spokesperson.

“We have been working with representatives of user groups to ensure everyone takes the appropriate safety measures required for both themselves and others – whether they are jet skiers, swimmers or boat users.”

The spokesperson added: "The Merchant Shipping (Watercraft) Order 2023 came into force last year and means powered watercraft must obey the ‘rules of the sea’, which are designed to prevent collisions.”

The new ‘Highway Code of the sea’ requires users to maintain a lookout and drive at safe speeds. Anyone riding a jet ski recklessly or causing harm to others could now face up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine.