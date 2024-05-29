Morecambe Music Festival reveal their 2024 line-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Across the whole weekend, around 175 acts will perform across 35 venues as part of the seventh annual Morecambe Music Festival.
The venues for 2024 include: The Bath, The Boardwalk, Brittlestar, The Bull, The Chieftain, Coffey’s, The Cumberland View, The Exchange, The Trimpell, Shore Thing, Johnny’s, The Joiners, The King’s Arms, The Lord Nelson, The Masons, The Midland, Morecambe Hotel, Palatine, The Pier, The Royal Bar & Shaker, Regent Park Pavilion, The Station, Smokey O’Connors, York Hotel, The Old Bank, Fusion, The Beach Cafe, Clock Tower, Lewis’s, Miogelato, Morecambe RNLI, Rita’s Cafe, Ruby’s of Morecambe, Stone Jetty Cafe, More Music.
On the official launch night of the festival on Thursday, July 11, at The Exchange, there will be a second ‘originals’ night.
Opening the show will be local Indie rock band Listen Twice who have recently been in the studio so expect to hear some great brand new tunes from them.
Next up Chris Helme (formerly of The Seahorses) will be performing.
Known for penning Indie classics such as Blinded By The Sun and Love Is The Law, Chris will also be performing tracks from his latest album.
To close the opening night of the festival is none other than Laurie Wright all the way from London.
Laurie’s high energy rock ‘n’ roll will shake the very foundations of The Exchange.
Laurie has recently been touring with The Molotovs promoting his new album ‘Get On The End Of It’.
A spokesman for Morecambe Music Festival said: “We can’t wait to welcome all three to a Morecambe Music Festival stage!”
The live music festival takes place in pubs, cafes, hotels and other venues across the town from Thursday July 11 to Sunday July 14.
The full line-up includes plenty of variety for music fans.
The thousands who descend on Morecambe to watch the festival will be able to enjoy rock, pop, soul, country, hip-hop, reggae, indie, ska, punk, Irish music, acoustic, DJs, tribute acts, ukulele, and even a sea shanty crew!
For the full schedule for Morecambe Music Festival 2024 visit https://morecambemusicfestival.uk/full-schedule/