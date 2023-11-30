Morecambe MP meets with Ports Minister to discuss upgrades to Heysham ferry terminal
This meeting was convened to explore Government funding options for Heysham Port to upgrade the facilities for the Isle of Man Terminal.
David Morris MP said “The meeting was very productive and positive and the Minister has instructed his Governmental Department to explore available funding options.”
This is the latest in a series of meetings with stakeholders in the Port of Heysham.
Recently David Morris MP met with the First Minister of the Isle of Man Alfred Cannan MHK and a few weeks ago had a meeting with Peel Ports General Manager Andrew Darnell as well as the CEO of Lancaster City Council
Mark Davies to discuss improvements to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal for car passengers.