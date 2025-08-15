Morecambe Maritime Festival sets sail this weekend

Set sail for an unforgettable day at the Morecambe Maritime Festival!

Come along on Saturday (August 16) to celebrate Morecambe’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, and beautiful environment.

Live music, sea shanties, activities and workshops will be celebrating Morecambe’s maritime heritage and raising funds for Morecambe Lifeboat.

Enjoy headline acts including The Jack Tars, John Conolly, and Ship To Shore, performing live at the Winter Gardens.

Morecambe Maritime Festival 2024. Photo by Helen Waner.

Supporting acts include Richard Grainger, Hooligan’s Rule, The Mizzen Crew, Sunderland Point Shanty Crew, and many more fantastic artists.

Take part in family-friendly activities such as sandcastle building, street theatre, shanty workshops, exhibitions, stalls, and beachcombing art.

Discover the Rhythms & Roots Word Walk, learn about water safety with Morecambe Lifeboats, and explore local history through creative community projects.

Don’t miss the Anchors Aweigh! launch party on Friday August 15 at The Bath Morecambe — a perfect start to an exciting weekend!

There’s something for everyone — from live music lovers to families, local history enthusiasts to beach adventurers.

For details and tickets visit https://morecambemaritimefestival.uk/