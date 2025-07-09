The search is on for players for a north Lancashire walking football team – but only those with Parkinson’s, a neurological disorder or recovering from stroke should apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe’s Mick Hill, 70, has represented the England Parkinson’s team and has recently been drafted in to organise a Midlands-based side, which boasts five north west players.

His goal now though is to track down enough players to establish a Lancashire-based team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick said: “I’d love to find a few more players in this region so we can set up our own north Lancashire team. As Nottingham Reds we’ve been playing and training at the England FA’s headquarters at St George’s Park.

Mick Hill from Morecambe is searching for players for a north Lancashire walking football team – but only those with Parkinson’s, a neurological disorder or recovering from stroke should apply.

“The support we receive from the Nottingham lads is amazing. But as walking football grows there must be a few former players round here with Parkinson’s or maybe recovering from stroke that fancy putting on the boots again.”

Mick, who plays with Garstang Walking Football, who describes himself as an ‘average’ footballer, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021 after spotting symptoms in 2019.

Fortunately for Mick he had already started playing at Garstang and the advice was to keep on exercising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more and more Parkinson’s sides springing up across the UK, and Mick is hoping that the next one will be from this area.

“I know from personal experience that receiving the diagnosis is hard, but the set-up at Garstang is very supportive as it is with other clubs I am involved with – and getting out of the house to play football is fantastic,” he said.

“And maybe if you’re not quite up to playing yet, there are definitely opportunities to come and get involved and feel part of this fantastic team.”

If anyone would like to find out more contact Mick via https://www.facebook.com/100091878075830/posts/nottingham-reds-proud-to-support-parkinsons-players-in-2025walkingfootballparkin/588984920840772/?_rdr