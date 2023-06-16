News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Morecambe Lifeboat crew commended for saving life of girl trapped in quicksand

Four members of the Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a young girl trapped in quicksand.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened back in February when Morecambe RNLI were called out after reports of a person stuck in quicksand near Silverdale.

The volunteer crew members quickly located the young casualty and extracted her from the soft sand before the incoming tide reached.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The young casualty was very brave and kept very calm throughout the rescue.

Four members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.Four members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.
Four members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.
Most Popular

A spokesman for Morecambe Lifeboat said: “This indeed was a life saved and as a result four members of our volunteer crew who rescued the young casualty that day have been awarded commendations from the RNLI’s Director of Life Saving.

"The volunteers are Ollie Braithwaite, Ross Simpson, Adam Mills and Drew Stewart.

“Launch authority for the rescue was Chris Walton.

“All at Morecambe RNLI pass on our whole hearted congratulations to the four lifesavers.”

Members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.Members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.
Members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded with commendations for saving the life of a girl trapped in quicksand. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.