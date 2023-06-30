News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe home care company expands to meet growing demand

A Morecambe company is continuing to expand after seeing a soar in demand for complex care at home.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST

Alcedo Care Group, which is based at White Lund, has hugely grown its service offering within a year of its launch.

Headed up by Clare Murray, the complex care division currently looks after 100 clients in the region with plans to further increase the client base by 70% by the end of 2023.

The age range of Alcedo’s current complex care clients is from two months up to 89.

Alcedo's complex care team.
Alcedo's complex care team.
The award-winning home care provider offers an array of complex care services including tracheostomy, ventilation, gastrostomy, bowel care, spinal injury, stoma, airway management, brain injury and rehabilitation.

They also support clients with complex mental health requirements including major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder, post traumatic stress (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder.

The complex care team has grown over the course of the last 12 months, with nine registered adult and paediatric nurses, and four non-nursing team members now on the books.

Clare said: “We have seen demand soar for complex care at home with clients wanting to remain as independent as possible whilst living at home.

"There is a real sense of privacy and dignity, rather than being in hospital or a care home, and for children with complicated health issues, the support we provide is invaluable to the families.”

Alcedo Care Group works closely with local authorities and NHS Trusts across the North of England and Wales to secure clients.

