Lancaster company reveals big expansion plans as it moves into new home

After four years of trading, local Lancastrian company and double Red Rose Awards winner, Chiptech, continue their growth plans with expansion into Palatine Hall in Dalton Square.

Chiptech, who also reside within Christchurch in New Zealand, set up its UK fronting business four years ago in 2019. From single employee, the company have provided the best in care technology and service, and have now established themselves as the leading provider of digital care alarms.

To date, Chiptech support more than 75,000 alarm devices throughout the UK serving many local authorities, housing associations and private alarm providers. Their growth has been substantial with recent awards received for Scale-Up with significant growth and also as Small Business of the Year.

CEO David Hammond and first employee Emily White outside Palatine Hall in Lancaster.

UK based Chiptech was formed by CEO David Hammond and was built from within a co-locating space in Lancaster University. The business took its first employee on in 2020, Emily White, a former student from Lancaster University who graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree in Management.

The business grew within the very difficult time of Covid-19 but was able to scale up through the period providing technology care solutions for individuals needing support as part of a hospital discharge package, and for those that were living in isolation.

From providing this key lifeline through Covid, Chiptech have since grown substantially to 22 employees and with a business plan set to increase to 60 employees by the end of 2025.

The recent expansion into Palatine Hall will see local employment opportunities in care technology, sales, account management, finance and administration.

As part of the expansion, Chiptech have engaged with Lancaster based heritage architects, HPA, to provide improvement and modernisation to the building.

David said: “It was absolute key for us that we find a home within Lancaster, and to ensure current employees were able to continue to commute but also to attract and provide opportunities to residents as we grow, and to continue to work with academia.