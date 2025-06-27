Morecambe garage comes to rescue after tyres spiked on stolen car during police chase

Westgate Tyres came to the rescue and replaced tyres spiked on a stolen car in a police chase.

A spokesman for Westgate Tyres said: “A first in nearly 30 years for us at Westgate Tyres… fixing tyres on a car that had been spiked by the police!

“The customer’s car had been stolen in Preston and ended up in Morecambe.

“It was caught by the police and the offenders were arrested but this is the sorry state it was found in.

“Not only had they ransacked the vehicle and stolen all of the customers possessions, they had also damaged the body work and from witnesses who saw the police chase, smashed it off every speed bump down Acre Moss Lane.

“We had tyres in stock to rectify at least one issue so the customer could make their way home.

“They were very thankful to receive a same day fitting service and couldn’t thank us enough for our help.”