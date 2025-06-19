Two arrested after stolen car pursuit in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:01 BST
A stolen car was involved in a police pursuit in Morecambe which ended when the vehicle was 'stung'.placeholder image
There was a large police presence in Morecambe on Wednesday evening.

Police said that officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Road Crime Unit, Police Dog Unit and National Police Air Service (helicopter) were looking for a recently stolen vehicle from the Preston area.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle was sighted in the Morecambe area where a pursuit ensued.

“The vehicle was successfully stung, and the pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion.

“Two people were arrested for several offences.

“Thank you to everyone in the local area who assisted officers.”

