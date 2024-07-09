Morecambe couple to leave pub which featured on hit TV show, The Hotel Inspector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe pub which underwent a transformation thanks to a TV show is preparing to say farewell to its landlord and landlady.

The York, on Lancaster Road, gained national attention when it was visited by host Alex Polizzi for an episode of the hit reality show, The Hotel Inspector, which aired on Channel 5 last year.

Gareth and Gemma Gardner – who arrived at the pub in 2022 – were given advice by Alex on how to boost business, and have made a success of The York as a venue at the heart of its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the couple have decided to bow out of the business to spend more time with their family.

Gareth and Gemma Gardner with their son Ben at The York in Morecambe.

"It's with a heavy heart this post is written,” says a post on the pub’s Facebook page this week.

"The time has come to say farewell to our landlord Gareth Gardner and his wife Gemma Gardner and wish them well for everything they have done.”

Gareth and Gemma will leave the pub on August 4 ‘to enjoy family time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team here at The York - Morecambe will be staying and working with our new landlord or landlady to keep The York the safe place it has become – a community pub supported by its Locals and Regulars,” adds the post.

“We really do wish them well and hope you join us to say goodbye.”

Pubgoers have been quick to thank the couple and wish them well for the future.

Michelle Nixon commented: "What a turn around you've both made to the place, and all you do for the veterans – I hope it's carried on. You should be both be really proud of yourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done Gareth and Gemma for resurrecting The York and good luck to your successors,” said Margaret Alderson.

Hazel Williams said: “You will be sorely missed at The York that you have both worked so hard in and built it back up to a good place to go again.”

Charles Hallam added: “Good luck in your new endeavour. I hope the community realise that they have a communal place built by Gareth and Gemma which will hopefully carry on into the future.”