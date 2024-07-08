Historic former Morecambe hotel and pub set to be turned into apartments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to convert an historic Morecambe hotel and pub into apartments, and also build houses on the site, have been revealed.

Property developer, Alex Potocki, bought the Park Hotel in Regent Road in March and has submitted a planning application to convert it into 17 apartments and build six houses on land at the back.

“The Park Hotel is the largest empty building in Morecambe and is such a fabulous building,” said Mr Potocki who has been a full time developer with his partner and business partner, Helen Clarke, for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The main challenge is to provide a scheme which retains as much of the heritage of the building as possible. With modern energy and insulation standards to meet, our aspiration is to work with the conservation and building control departments to find solutions to bring the building back into use.”

Managing director of Alexander Matthews Property, Alex Potocki and marketing director, Helen Clarke.

The 17 apartments will include three one-bed, eleven two-bed and three three-bed flats while the proposed six houses on the site will have three bedrooms.

Roof repairs are needed to prevent any further internal damage to the ceilings and if the plans are approved by Lancaster City Council, it is expected that the development will take 18 months.

Before becoming a property developer, Mr Potocki worked in a number of UK property and retail roles for ALDI, Superdrug and Marks & Spencer. He’s also had senior property roles for retailers Target and Woolworths in Australia and Boots in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Park Hotel is Morecambe's largest empty building.