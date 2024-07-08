Who remembers these? 21 fabulous pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe's old cinemas

Lancaster’s first ‘cinematographe’ was shown in 1896 at the Athenaeum, now the Grand Theatre, but the city’s first purpose built cinema was The Picturedrome, opened in 1911 in Lower Church Street. It was later nicknamed the ‘Bug Hut’ as it wasn’t the cleanest of establishments!

Our photographs – published by courtesy of Lancaster Past & Present – include the County Cinema, formerly the Hippodrome, which opened in 1910 and closed in 1956; and the Odeon, which opened in 1937 and after several changes of ownership, finally closed as a Regal Cinema in 2007 and was demolished in 2010.

Other buildings which screened films include The Palace of Varieties in Oddfellows Hall (1902), Cromwell Hall (1908), The Empire Picture Hall (1910), The Palladium(1914) and The Palace.

The city now has just two cinemas – The Vue and The Dukes – as well as a ‘Secret’ Cinema at The Gregson.

Morecambe is even less well off now for cinemas, having just the one multi-screen complex – the Reel.

It was a different story in decades past with the ‘first home of film’ in Morecambe being The Astoria inside The Alhambra theatre which was built in 1901. Our photo of it all illuminated is courtesy of Lancaster Museums Service.

Other Morecambe cinemas you may remember were The Royalty, The Albert Hall, The Gaumont, The Whitehall, The Pavilion, The Odeon, The Winter Gardens, The Plaza, The Palace, The Arcadia and The Empire.

