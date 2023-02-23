Rich, who lives in Morecambe, was diagnosed with mild ME in his late 20s but that didn’t stop him becoming a comedy poet and stand-up comedian.

He’s recently self-published his second book of comedy poems – Horsetrousers – with some of the proceeds being donated to the ME Association.

It follows his first book – Gormless – written after getting a following for his work when he shared a video of a poem for World Poetry Day during the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

Morecambe's Rich Davenport.

“I try and cheer myself up by writing poems and hopefully they cheer other people up too,” said Rich, 50.

Originally from Bolton, Rich first came to Morecambe on holidays with his parents who had a caravan at Ocean Edge.

Lancashire’s strong oral tradition of poetry influenced him as a child and he was inspired to try performance poetry after seeing Benjamin Zephaniah while at university.

Rich began ‘telling jokes that rhyme’ in 2002 and was semi-professional before his ME forced him to cut back on gigs.

The front cover of Horsetrousers, Rich Davenport's latest book of comedy poems.

“ME is a very isolating illness and it can be frustrating when your body won’t do what your brain wants it to do but comedy brings people together and if people come to a gig where I’m performing and feel better then I’ve done my job,” he said.

Despite symptoms including severe fatigue, brain fog and muscle spasms, Rich works in admin. He has twice performed at Morecambe Fringe Festival and recently appeared at Morecambe Poetry Festival on a bill including John Cooper Clarke, who was an early influence, and Henry Normal.

He’s also involved with Morecambe’s West End Playhouse and in the past, gigged regularly in Lancaster, at the Spotlight Club and for the Melodrome.

“My style of comedy poetry is very inclusive as I feel that it should be enjoyable for everyone, and isn't something elitist or snobby,” Rich said.

Horsetrousers, the title of which was inspired when Rich saw a show jumping programme on television, is available via his website www.richdavenport.com priced £6.99 plus postage and packaging.