Morecambe chemist among the first in country to offer MMR vaccine
Thanks to a new initiative being trialled in the North West, a small number of pharmacies across the region are the first in the country to take part in the pilot to support a national call and recall of under-vaccinated children aged five to 11 and help increase measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
Uptake of both doses of the vaccine, which is usually given to children aged one and then a second vaccine at around three years and four months, is 85.2% in the North West.
This is lower than 80% in some areas and like in many parts of the country significantly lower than the World Health Organisation target of 95% coverage with two doses of MMR vaccine by five years.
Tricia Spedding, Regional Deputy Head of Public Health for NHS England North West, said: “Measles is a highly infectious illness – complications can be life changing with dangers including blindness, deafness and swelling of the brain.
"Children who have not yet had both doses of the MMR vaccination are at risk of catching this very serious but completely preventable disease.
“By offering the MMR vaccine in pharmacies to children who missed one or both doses, we are hoping to make it easier and more convenient for parents to get their children protected.”
There are currently 28 participating pharmacies in the North West – 13 in Lancashire & South Cumbria and 14 in Cheshire & Merseyside. Participating pharmacies include
West End Pharmacy at Heysham Road, Morecambe, and Ingleton Pharmacy on the village’s Main Street.
Parents of five to 11-year-olds who are overdue one or both doses of MMR will be able to just walk in, with no appointment, although there may be a short wait if the pharmacist is busy. GP practices will also be able to refer patients for MMR vaccination at a pharmacy.
Pharmacist clinician Michael Ball, who is involved in the pilot, said: “Offering MMR vaccines at community pharmacies provides patients with the chance to access services within their local community at a convenient time, enhancing accessibility and ultimately increasing vaccination rates."