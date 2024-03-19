Here's some of the top child-friendly pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe to visit this Easter

If you’re looking for somewhere to have a bite to eat or a refreshing drink over the Easter holidays and you’ve got kids in tow, one of these pubs might be just up your street.
Published 19th Mar 2024

There’s plenty of choice around the district – and many of them have indoor or outdoor spaces and play areas to keep children entertained while you have a well-deserved rest, as well as children’s menus to make your life that little bit easier.

1. Pendle Witch, Lancaster

The Pendle Witch has a large beer garden at the back of the city centre pub, which has a small play area. Photo: Google

2. The Morecambe Hotel

The Morecambe Hotel is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn. It has a large beer garden with children's play area, and also does a special kids' menu. Photo: Mike Jackson

3. The Station, Morecambe

The Station Promenade is a traditional local pub in Morecambe serving a selection of food and drink daily, along with some great deals on offer. They also have a Wacky Warehouse - an award winning soft play and activity centre for children. Photo: submit

4. Greaves Park, Lancaster

The Greaves Park in Lancaster is family friendly, with a special children's menu and a recently refurbished terrace and outdoor seated area. And just seconds away is the fantastic and newly renovated Greaves Park play area. Photo: Greaves Park

