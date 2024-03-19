Here's some of the top child-friendly pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe to visit this Easter

There’s plenty of choice around the district – and many of them have indoor or outdoor spaces and play areas to keep children entertained while you have a well-deserved rest, as well as children’s menus to make your life that little bit easier.
1. Pendle Witch, Lancaster
The Pendle Witch has a large beer garden at the back of the city centre pub, which has a small play area. Photo: Google
2. The Morecambe Hotel
The Morecambe Hotel is a family friendly, family run, fully refurbished former coaching inn. It has a large beer garden with children's play area, and also does a special kids' menu. Photo: Mike Jackson
3. The Station, Morecambe
The Station Promenade is a traditional local pub in Morecambe serving a selection of food and drink daily, along with some great deals on offer. They also have a Wacky Warehouse - an award winning soft play and activity centre for children. Photo: submit
4. Greaves Park, Lancaster
The Greaves Park in Lancaster is family friendly, with a special children's menu and a recently refurbished terrace and outdoor seated area. And just seconds away is the fantastic and newly renovated Greaves Park play area. Photo: Greaves Park