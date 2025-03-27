Morecambe camper van protest over calls for overnight ban on promenade

Camper van and motorhome owners are planning a protest in Morecambe over moves towards a possible ban on leisure vehicles being parked on the promenade overnight, a campaigner says.

Mark Leech, who travels the country in his vehicle, says circumstances are getting harder for camper van owners with more restrictions nation-wide, including areas in or near national parks.

He said: “We’re tourists but we’re being treated like a problem.”

A protest will be held in Morecambe on April 12, he said. And he accused Morecambe Town Council of failing to consult the public about a possible future night-time ban.

Mark produces ‘Roads Home’ videos on You Tube with partner Sioux Davison.

One video features Mark in Morecambe, claiming HGV vehicles and coaches also park on the seafront but, in his view, only leisure vehicles are the focus of the overnight parking debate.

He also spoke to some local businesses, asking if they had been consulted about possible changes.

He said: “I would like to make the residents of Morecambe aware that on April 12 the motorhome and campervan community will be protesting at the promenade. This is in response to Morecambe Town Council’s announcement that it wants to bring in overnight parking bans for motor-homes and camper-vans.

“This is discrimination to anyone who has saved hard to own a leisure vehicle. Morecambe council does not offer any suitable stopping facilities. The reason for the protest is despite several emails to various councillors requesting information, we have had no response to questions.

“We would also like to assure residents the protest will be peaceful and respectful. It’s our intention to bring no disruption.”

A Morecambe Town Council spokesperson said the pre-election period means only limited comment can be provided.

However, the spokesperson understood the key facts are:

The only recent change appears to be the town council setting its new budget in February, which included a £20,000 traffic regulation order reserve. This is to encourage higher-tier authorities, such as Lancashire County Council, to implement a road traffic order for an overnight ban on camper vans on the promenade. The reserve will not be spent unless an order is confirmed by the county.

Currently, there is no ban on the overnight parking of motorhomes and caravans on the promenade, the spokesperson said. The county council is responsible for on-street parking and any future on-street changes made in light of the Eden Project. Only the county has the power to ultimately make any traffic regulation order.

Lancaster City Council is responsible for the off-street car parks it manages.

In May last year, it resolved to contact the county council requesting a traffic regulation order ‘at the earliest opportunity’ along the full seaward side of Marine Road from the Battery car park to Teal Bay.

It requested signs indicating ‘No parking of motorhomes, camper vans or other vehicles used as such between 8pm and 8am.’

The town council would also request extra signs from Lancaster City Council, indicating nearest camp sites which are understood to be Morecambe Lodges, Greendales, Westgate, Ocean Edge, Venture and Sunnyside Glen, the spokesperson added.

Lancashire County Council highway regulation manager Peter Bell said: “We are aware of ongoing concerns over campervans using the Morecambe seafront for camping and of requests to introduce an overnight ban for these vehicles We can confirm no plans for this are being taken forward at the present time. However, discussions with the town and city council are ongoing.

“Any overnight ban introduced at any location would follow the normal legal traffic regulation order process, involving public consultation and the right for comments or objections to be submitted.”

The county is not responsible for regulating sluicing facilities or off-street car parks in the area.

Camper vehicle parking and health-and-safety concerns were discussed by Lancaster city councillors last year.

Some councillors highlighted residents’ worries about fire risks from cooking food inside or near vehicles, or reports of chemical toilets being emptied down roadside drains.

They were also conscious of the difference between parking a vehicle and occupying it overnight.

Some councillors have also said proper facilities are needed for HGV lorry drivers in the district, such as freight drivers linked to Heysham Port ferries.

This week, a city council spokesperson confirmed that powers to make traffic orders for on-street parking rest with the county council.