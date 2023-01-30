﻿Coun Heath has been selected Mayor-elect and, subject to her being re-elected as a councillor in the local elections on May 4, will take over from Coun Joyce Pritchard on May 19.

Coun Geoff Knight moved the recommendation for Coun Heath to become mayor-elect with Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox seconding the motion at a meeting of Lancaster City Council on January 25.

Born in Morecambe and living in Marine Road, Coun Heath, 74, was political leader of the council for four years until 2003 when she lost her council seat. She returned to the council at the elections in 2019.

A Morecambe Bay Independents founder, she is Cabinet member for economic recovery and represents the council on the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) and Poulton Ward, both as a city and town councillor.