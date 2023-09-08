Watch more videos on Shots!

ICT Reverse, based on White Lund Industrial estate, is one of the UK's leading IT recycling companies and continues to focus on its important goal of reducing e-waste.

Since its formation in 2003, when it was known as ShP Ltd, the company has gone from strength to strength with more than 70 people working at its White Lund base.

Managing Director Craig Smith said he is proud of the company and its success over the past 20 years and wants to see it continue to develop for many years to come.

ICT Reverse Managing Director Craig Smith. Picture: Steve Pendrill Photography.

He said: “We have a fantastic team of talented and dedicated staff, including many who have been with me since the early days. I’d like to thank everyone for their contribution in making ICT Reverse the success that it is today.”

On average, the firm processes 47,000 assets each month of which 75% are reused, 25% are recycled and 0% go to landfill.

Looking to the future, Craig’s goal is to develop new and exciting ways to reduce IT waste which is at the forefront of the company's ambitions.

He said: "We are continually looking at ways to develop our skills and expertise in this area. We are currently working on a number of exciting projects including a partnership with Lancaster University to develop a sustainable electronic waste solution using bioleaching.”