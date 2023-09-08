News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Lancaster council set to appoint special task force to work on plans for former Frontierland fairground site in Morecambe

A special project board to help drive forward plans for Morecambe’s Frontierland site is set to get to work.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancaster City Council’s cabinet will consider setting up the project board when it meets on Tuesday, September 12.

The redevelopment of Frontierland is a key priority for the city council and it recently asked for Expressions of Interest from the private sector with an emphasis on leisure-led proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eight proposals were received in total, confirming there is interest from the private sector in working with the council, stakeholders and the community to bring the land back into beneficial use.

Aerial view showing Frontierland fairground, Morecambe, in the 1990s.Aerial view showing Frontierland fairground, Morecambe, in the 1990s.
Aerial view showing Frontierland fairground, Morecambe, in the 1990s.
Most Popular

To develop plans for the site further, cabinet members will be asked to establish a project board to oversee an overall vision.

If agreed, one of the first orders of business for the project board will be to consult the public and stakeholders to draw up a set of high-level objectives.

Read More
Experience Lancaster's historic sites for free this weekend at heritage celebrat...

This vision will then help to source a preferred developer partner to draw up proposals for how the former fairground will help to transform the local economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Phillip Black, Lancaster City Council leader, said: “The Frontierland site has been the subject of concern by both the council and the wider community for a number of years, but it is also an opportunity that can be used to help the town reinvent itself and build a better future for its residents.

“By setting up a small project board that’s wholly focused on redeveloping the site, we will drive forward plans quicker and more effectively than might otherwise be the case, and I am confident that my fellow cabinet members will support the proposals on Tuesday.

“We will then immediately start looking at how we consult with the public and our stakeholders to ensure the final vision for the site reflects the views of the local community.”

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeLancaster City Council