Lancaster council set to appoint special task force to work on plans for former Frontierland fairground site in Morecambe
Lancaster City Council’s cabinet will consider setting up the project board when it meets on Tuesday, September 12.
The redevelopment of Frontierland is a key priority for the city council and it recently asked for Expressions of Interest from the private sector with an emphasis on leisure-led proposals.
Eight proposals were received in total, confirming there is interest from the private sector in working with the council, stakeholders and the community to bring the land back into beneficial use.
To develop plans for the site further, cabinet members will be asked to establish a project board to oversee an overall vision.
If agreed, one of the first orders of business for the project board will be to consult the public and stakeholders to draw up a set of high-level objectives.
This vision will then help to source a preferred developer partner to draw up proposals for how the former fairground will help to transform the local economy.
Coun Phillip Black, Lancaster City Council leader, said: “The Frontierland site has been the subject of concern by both the council and the wider community for a number of years, but it is also an opportunity that can be used to help the town reinvent itself and build a better future for its residents.
“By setting up a small project board that’s wholly focused on redeveloping the site, we will drive forward plans quicker and more effectively than might otherwise be the case, and I am confident that my fellow cabinet members will support the proposals on Tuesday.