Long established family firm whose fans include The Hairy Bikers and Timothy Spall gets set to open new shop in Lancaster village

A long established smokehouse business – which started out in Lancaster – is due to launch its new shop in Glasson Dock.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Having originated on St George's Quay and now based in Glasson, The Port of Lancaster Smokehouse has been in business for 49 years.

Now the third generation family firm is set to open its new retail outlet in the village tomorrow (September 15).

Mike Price, whose parents John and Patricia Price were the founders of the smokehouse, said: “It will allow us to increase capacity within the smokehouse for the smoking we do for other businesses across the area. This includes bacon for butchers, and cheese for dairy farms.

“We aim to employ people from the village itself. We currently employ 18 people from Glasson Dock itself.”

Scottish smoked salmon has been the smokehouse’s core product throughout its lifetime, but they also smoke all meat and fish products supplying both wholesale and retail.

"We have two processes, hot and cold smoking,” said Mike.

“Cold smoking is the traditional preservation of food by using salt and smoke. Hot smoking is using a similar method but including heat to cook the product.

"Both methods can produce ready to eat foods and preserve for a longer shelf life.”

Mike added that methods have not changed in centuries.

The smokehouse’s products are popular with restaurants, hotels and farm shops across the country including Northcote Manor, Barton Grange Farm Shop, The Quarterhouse Lancaster and Billingsgate Market in London.

Its famous visitors include Clarissa Dickson Wright, Timothy Spall, Tyson Fury, John Seargent and The Hairy Bikers – and their fare has even been enjoyed by royalty.

The firm offers nationwide next day delivery, click and collect and free local delivery of all its products.

