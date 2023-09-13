Watch more videos on Shots!

Having originated on St George's Quay and now based in Glasson, The Port of Lancaster Smokehouse has been in business for 49 years.

Now the third generation family firm is set to open its new retail outlet in the village tomorrow (September 15).

Mike Price, whose parents John and Patricia Price were the founders of the smokehouse, said: “It will allow us to increase capacity within the smokehouse for the smoking we do for other businesses across the area. This includes bacon for butchers, and cheese for dairy farms.

Mike Price at the new Port of Lancaster Smokehouse shop, Glasson Dock.

“We aim to employ people from the village itself. We currently employ 18 people from Glasson Dock itself.”

Scottish smoked salmon has been the smokehouse’s core product throughout its lifetime, but they also smoke all meat and fish products supplying both wholesale and retail.

"We have two processes, hot and cold smoking,” said Mike.

Mike Price at work at The Port of Lancaster Smokehouse.

“Cold smoking is the traditional preservation of food by using salt and smoke. Hot smoking is using a similar method but including heat to cook the product.

"Both methods can produce ready to eat foods and preserve for a longer shelf life.”

Mike added that methods have not changed in centuries.

The smokehouse’s products are popular with restaurants, hotels and farm shops across the country including Northcote Manor, Barton Grange Farm Shop, The Quarterhouse Lancaster and Billingsgate Market in London.

Its famous visitors include Clarissa Dickson Wright, Timothy Spall, Tyson Fury, John Seargent and The Hairy Bikers – and their fare has even been enjoyed by royalty.