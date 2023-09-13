More pictures of caring staff past and present at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary

To mark the 75th year of the NHS, we’ve had a second delve into our archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.
From doctors and nurses to fundraisers and award winners, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district – and some continue to do so.
A big thank you to each and every one of them!
1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Kim Mason-Milward with brother Jamie presents Staff Nurse Liz Chamberlain and Sister Lynn Watson from Lancaster's Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit with a cheque for £100. Photo: Mark Harrison
2. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume. Photo: Nigel Slater
3. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Staff from the HSBC bank in Lancaster, Premier manager Emma Sanderson and Lancaster branch manager Andrew Hampson, present a cheque for £12,300 to chairman of the Neonatal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Chris Gartside (left), matron Angela Whittaker (right) and sister Clare Remington. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes
Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE