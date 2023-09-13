News you can trust since 1837
More pictures of caring staff past and present at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary

To mark the 75th year of the NHS, we’ve had a second delve into our archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the people of Lancaster and Morecambe through the years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST

From doctors and nurses to fundraisers and award winners, they have all had a part to play in shaping medical care across the district – and some continue to do so.

A big thank you to each and every one of them!

And in case you missed it: 55 pictures of doctors, nurses and NHS workers at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary through the years

Kim Mason-Milward with brother Jamie presents Staff Nurse Liz Chamberlain and Sister Lynn Watson from Lancaster's Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit with a cheque for £100.

1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Kim Mason-Milward with brother Jamie presents Staff Nurse Liz Chamberlain and Sister Lynn Watson from Lancaster's Royal Lancaster Infirmary Neonatal Unit with a cheque for £100. Photo: Mark Harrison

Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume.

2. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Nurse Claire Metcalfe and colleagues in the Quiet Room converted with £2,200 she raised by taking part in fundraisers including a raffle, the Great North Swim and taking to the streets of Lancaster wearing a Victorian swimming costume. Photo: Nigel Slater

Staff from the HSBC bank in Lancaster, Premier manager Emma Sanderson and Lancaster branch manager Andrew Hampson, present a cheque for £12,300 to chairman of the Neonatal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Chris Gartside (left), matron Angela Whittaker (right) and sister Clare Remington.

3. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Staff from the HSBC bank in Lancaster, Premier manager Emma Sanderson and Lancaster branch manager Andrew Hampson, present a cheque for £12,300 to chairman of the Neonatal Unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Chris Gartside (left), matron Angela Whittaker (right) and sister Clare Remington. Photo: Garth Hamer

Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital.

4. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Nursing auxiliaries Bridget Shuttleworth and Mavis Lancaster who were presented with long service awards for their combined 57 years' service at Lancaster Moor Hospital. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE

