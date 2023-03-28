Morecambe bus driver with 'heart of gold' is rewarded for his long service

Chris Raymond, who lives in Lancaster, joined 18 employees recognised for their loyalty and dedication at the annual Long Service Awards ceremony at Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa in Windermere.

Chris has been a driver at Stagecoach in Morecambe for 20 years and is known by his friends and colleagues as a man with a ‘heart of gold’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe bus driver Chris Raymond (centre) receives his long service award from Stagecoach Managing Director Rob Jones (left). Picture: Harry Atkinson

The 50-year-old has driven the route between Morecambe and Blackpool for many years with countless regular customers over the years, including one of his former dinner ladies.

“She used to regularly catch the bus just for a chat,” said Chris, “and one day she told me she desperately needed some decorating doing but couldn’t manage it. I decorated her whole house for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris now works part time for Stagecoach as his wife Amanda was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020.

He said the company were incredibly supportive and helped him out in many ways when his wife was very ill.

“My role at Stagecoach has been very rewarding,” said Chris. “I work for a compassionate company and I get to have a chat with my lovely customers too, I’ll definitely never do anything else!”

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire managing director, Rob Jones, said: “A huge congratulations to Chris and to everyone who received a long service award on Friday evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad