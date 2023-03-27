Watch Flying Scotsman as it speeds through Lancaster district during centenary celebrations year

Bentham teenager Matilda Walden filmed the locomotive as it passed between Low and High Bentham on its way to York Railway Museum.

February 24 marked 100 years since the famous locomotive came into service, and to commemorate the occaion, a number of different events are being held.

Originally built at Doncaster Works for London North Eastern Railway in 1923, the train set records for speed in its earlier years and has become famous the world round.

The Flying Scotsman on its way to York on Sunday. Photo: Matilda Walden

The Flying Scotsman will be at the Railway Museum in York between April 1 and April 23 with limited tickets available.

A virtual reality exhibition at the museum will also be available to allow you to see the ‘greatest moments’ in the train's history around the world.

The Flying Scotsman is also visiting railways across the country, and during March has been at East Lancashire Railway.