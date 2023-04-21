Morecambe-born Netflix and West End star 'thrilled' to be ambassador for first Lancaster film festival

Lisa O’Hare played Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and the title character of Mary Poppins in the West End and UK stage shows. She has also appeared in several prime-time television shows including hospital drama New Amsterdam and Addams family spin-off, Wednesday, where she played Arlene.

“I am thrilled to be the ambassador of Lancaster International Film Festival,” said Lisa.

"Having recently moved back home from the USA, it is wonderful to see such a thriving art scene.

Lisa O'Hare.

“I look forward to seeing all of the wonderful talent on display and celebrating everyone’s unique and creative work.”

Lancaster International Film Festival takes place at The Storey on Friday May 26, and will see a number of short film screenings followed by an awards ceremony.

The festival has been organised by Totally Local Lancaster, in collaboration with CinemaItaliano.

Festival Director Bruno Buccelli said: “Lancaster and Morecambe have such a rich history of being featured on TV and in film, making the area the perfect place to host an international film festival.

“As well as being a landmark cultural event, the festival will boost the area’s economy at a time when it needs it most.”

Also making an appearance at the event will be Italian A-lister Katia Greco.

Katia said: “I'm really excited to be attending Lancaster International Film Festival.

“Collaborations between the Italian film industry and international festivals have always fascinated me and I am truly honoured to have been invited.”