News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
26 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
44 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Morecambe-born Netflix and West End star 'thrilled' to be ambassador for first Lancaster film festival

A Morecambe-born actress and major Netflix and West End star has been announced as the ambassador of the first Lancaster International Film Festival.

By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST

Lisa O’Hare played Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and the title character of Mary Poppins in the West End and UK stage shows. She has also appeared in several prime-time television shows including hospital drama New Amsterdam and Addams family spin-off, Wednesday, where she played Arlene.

“I am thrilled to be the ambassador of Lancaster International Film Festival,” said Lisa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having recently moved back home from the USA, it is wonderful to see such a thriving art scene.

Lisa O'Hare.Lisa O'Hare.
Lisa O'Hare.
Most Popular

“I look forward to seeing all of the wonderful talent on display and celebrating everyone’s unique and creative work.”

Lancaster International Film Festival takes place at The Storey on Friday May 26, and will see a number of short film screenings followed by an awards ceremony.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Here are 12 of Lancaster and Morecambe's past and present sporting greats - incl...

The festival has been organised by Totally Local Lancaster, in collaboration with CinemaItaliano.

Festival Director Bruno Buccelli said: “Lancaster and Morecambe have such a rich history of being featured on TV and in film, making the area the perfect place to host an international film festival.

“As well as being a landmark cultural event, the festival will boost the area’s economy at a time when it needs it most.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also making an appearance at the event will be Italian A-lister Katia Greco.

Katia said: “I'm really excited to be attending Lancaster International Film Festival.

“Collaborations between the Italian film industry and international festivals have always fascinated me and I am truly honoured to have been invited.”

For more information – and to purchase tickets – visit https://filmfreeway.com/LIFF2023/tickets

Related topics:West EndLancasterNetflixMorecambe