Many people hailing from Lancaster and Morecambe have made us proud over the years as they've become household names in their chosen sport.
There are many international sports stars who have their roots in the area, and here is our own small tribute to just some of the well-known sporting names we can call our own.
1. Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and the Scotland national team. Born in Lancaster, McTominay has been with the Old Trafford club since he was a youngster at Halton St Wilfrid’s Primary School. Photo: Michael Regan/PA Wire
2. Graham Hicks
Morecambe-born Hicks was the 2019 Britain's Strongest Man. He was a keen sportsman in his childhood and teens although his main interest was football. He started training in the gym as a bodybuilder and at the age of 25, a friend asked him to try strongman training with him. The rest is history Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. John McGuinness
Born and raised in Morecambe, John McGuinness's father owned a motorcycle repair shop, but advised John to train as a bricklayer. Graduating in 1990, the resultant recession forced him into cockle fishing with his future father-in-law. McGuiness's first race was an endurance road race at Aintree in 1990, at age 18. Known as the Morecambe Missile, John is the second most successful TT rider of all time behind the late Joey Dunlop. poses with the senior trophy during the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) Races on June 7, 2007 in Douglas, Isle of Man. Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images
4. Alan Warriner
Born in Lancaster in 1962, Alan Warriner is a former professional darts player. Nicknamed The Iceman, he is a former World Grand Prix champion and a former runner-up at the World Professional Darts Championship. Before coming to prominence as a darts professional, Warriner appeared as a contestant in a 1987 edition of the ITV gameshow Bullseye whilst working as a State Enrolled Nurse on Ward 13 Upper at Lancaster Moor Hospital. He went on to make his World Championship debut two years later. Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images