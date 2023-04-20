3 . John McGuinness

Born and raised in Morecambe, John McGuinness's father owned a motorcycle repair shop, but advised John to train as a bricklayer. Graduating in 1990, the resultant recession forced him into cockle fishing with his future father-in-law. McGuiness's first race was an endurance road race at Aintree in 1990, at age 18. Known as the Morecambe Missile, John is the second most successful TT rider of all time behind the late Joey Dunlop. poses with the senior trophy during the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) Races on June 7, 2007 in Douglas, Isle of Man. Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images