Morecambe billing for guitarist who shares album producer with Ed Sheeran and Shakira

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter is currently touring the UK and writing for her third studio album, and will be debuting some of the new tracks when she plays The Platform on Saturday October 21.

Chantel was told by major labels at 14 years-old that she had a "great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that!" Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Chantel released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain. She doesn't strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she's channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantel McGregor will play The Platform in Morecambe on October 21. Picture by Laurence Harvey

The album was produced by Livingstone Brown, whose production credits include Ed Sheeran, Robin Trower and Shakira.

Chantel’s follow up album, Like Control, was released in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

In late 2020, Cleopatra Records released Gumbo Blues, a tribute album to Dr John, in which Chantel was one of the featured guitarists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the sessions.

Throughout 2022, Chantel has been extensively touring both solo and with her band, enjoying being back on the road after the lockdowns.