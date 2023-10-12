News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe billing for guitarist who shares album producer with Ed Sheeran and Shakira

A female guitar prodigy at just 14, Chantel McGregor will headline a Morecambe venue for one night only this month.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
The British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter is currently touring the UK and writing for her third studio album, and will be debuting some of the new tracks when she plays The Platform on Saturday October 21.

Chantel was told by major labels at 14 years-old that she had a "great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that!" Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions.

When Chantel released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain. She doesn't strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she's channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers".

Chantel McGregor will play The Platform in Morecambe on October 21. Picture by Laurence HarveyChantel McGregor will play The Platform in Morecambe on October 21. Picture by Laurence Harvey
Chantel McGregor will play The Platform in Morecambe on October 21. Picture by Laurence Harvey
The album was produced by Livingstone Brown, whose production credits include Ed Sheeran, Robin Trower and Shakira.

Chantel’s follow up album, Like Control, was released in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

In late 2020, Cleopatra Records released Gumbo Blues, a tribute album to Dr John, in which Chantel was one of the featured guitarists.

Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the sessions.

Throughout 2022, Chantel has been extensively touring both solo and with her band, enjoying being back on the road after the lockdowns.

Contact The Platform box office on 01524 582803 or email [email protected]

