How Eden Project Morecambe is set to look.

The rebranding work – the first in Eden’s history – refreshes the project’s visual identity and aims to reinforce its position as a leading voice in the environmental movement.

The new branding has been designed in preparation for the Eden Project’s expansion into new locations, including Morecambe and Dundee, and will enable a more streamlined approach to co-branding with partner organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden worked with leading UK branding practice SomeOne, in consultation with staff, partners and other stakeholders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Eden Project branding.

This process has helped Eden evolve its tone of voice in the context of the increasing urgency of the planetary emergency and informed the creation of a new brand world for Eden - including logo, font and colour palette.

Emma Evans, the Eden Project’s chief marketing officer, said: “The new branding work builds on Eden’s legacy of more than 20 years, acting as an exemplar of positive change from our home in Cornwall.

“It looks to our future ambitions for growth - through physical locations both in Cornwall and further afield, our communities and outreach work, our learning and cultural offer, and our growing digital channels and platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to speak with a louder voice to tackle the challenges facing the planet, and our new identity gives us the platform to do this, helping us to increase our impact amongst existing and new audiences.”

Simon Manchipp, founder of SomeOne, said: “This isn’t a change of symbol, but a symbol of change for the Eden Project. Wherever you see the new branding, you’ll experience the new amplified Eden mindset.

“There are many examples of how humans have corrected ecological errors of the past, but it’s rarely a straight line to success. The new brand system reflects the ups and downs we need to be ready for on the journey to a more sustainable future.”

The proposed £100m Eden Project Morecambe is earmarked for land near the Midland Hotel on Morecambe prom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building is expected to start in 2024 with a scheduled completion date of 2026.

The attraction will incorporate four shell-like domes and will combine indoor and outdoor attractions, themed around the bay.