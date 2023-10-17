News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe Bay Hospitals charity receives huge support from Lancaster gym

Bay Hospitals Charity, the charity which raises money for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), was delighted to receive huge support from a health club in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
The charity received a cheque for more than £5,000 from the 3-1-5 Health Club on Caton Road as they opened doors wide in celebration of National Fitness Day, marking not just a day of activity, but a grand unveiling and a collective stride towards a healthier community.

The health club took on Bay Hospitals Charity as their charity of the year and engaged staff, health club members and business supporters to join in their various fundraising initiatives.

Kicking off things with an endurance bike ride the activities included, 'class-a-thons', mind and body studio events and kids and workforce workouts, as well as lots of other fundraising events.

Deena Gillan, club manager, Judith Read, charity manager and Sarah Dack McGuinness, marketing manager at 3-1-5 Gym.Deena Gillan, club manager, Judith Read, charity manager and Sarah Dack McGuinness, marketing manager at 3-1-5 Gym.
As a result of all this incredible support, Judith Read, charity manager, was delighted to receive a cheque for £5,006.60 in support of Cardiac Services.

Judith said: “On behalf of the Cardiac Team and the patients they care for, thank you so much for this extremely generous donation. As a charity we are grateful to everyone who contributed either by taking part in events or making a donation. It is so heart-warming to receive this support from 3-1-5. Thank you for making a real and tangible difference."

The charity was impressed to see the positive changes while at the open day.

Their theme ‘Your Health is for Life’, illuminated the club’s commitment to fostering mental health, nutrition and recovery, in addition to physical activity, aligning with ukactive’s vision for holistic wellbeing.

The day was a carnival of health, with free tasters, class demos and the launch of exciting new classes.

The atmosphere was electrified by savings on memberships, visits from special guests and the revelation of the revamped reception and foyer, as well as the much-anticipated recovery lounge, equipped with hydro massage beds and cryotherapy loungers.

Donations help Morecambe Bay Hospitals Charity to make a real and tangible difference to patient care.

You can help in the charitable work by donating at https://www.bayhospitalscharity.org/donate/donate-online

