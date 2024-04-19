Morecambe and Lancaster 'star' schools adviser is nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools Adviser at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, Jeni Meadows, was nominated for the Outstanding Impact Award at the National Citizens Advice conference this week.

Jeni, who works at the Morecambe office on Queen Street, was nominated for the work she’s done to support schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe district with an innovative project funded by The Trussell Trust. The project works in partnership with Morecambe Bay Foodbank and nine primary and two secondary schools with the aim of providing advice to prevent foodbank use.

Jeni has worked with 77 families since the project began in April 2023, who had 265 different problems. Many families are worried about evictions, rising rents, landlord problems and disrepair. Jeni has also helped families access benefits, checked entitlements and has assisted with appeals.

Although Jeni was pipped at the post for the award, she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be nominated and colleagues from the Morecambe office said they were very proud of her.

“Jeni is an absolute star,” said Joanna Young, Chief Executive. “We know that the Cost of Living Crisis is affecting families and she has shown the impact our work can have to help people find solutions to the problems they are facing.

"We are so grateful to the Trussell Trust Pathfinder Programme for generously funding this pilot, allowing Jeni to do this essential and important work.”

Morecambe Bay Foodbank manager Briony Scott who has worked alongside Jeni added: “Working with Citizens Advice North Lancashire has shown that effective partnership working can bring real benefits to people in the area, and the Schools Adviser project is a great example of this.

"Jeni's dedication to the families she works with, coupled with her compassion and determination, make her an ideal fit for this role and we are really pleased with how this project is developing.”

