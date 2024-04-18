Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After almost 32 years, LDHAS closes tomorrow, Friday, and its new base at 2 Aalborg Place will open on Monday.

“April 19 will be a day of mixed emotions for us,” said LDHAS manager, Phil Moore.

His staff and volunteer team include one staff member who has worked there for more than 20 years.

“There’s plenty of excitement about the move but our portable cabin has stood us in good stead for almost 32 years and is full of memories for so many people – the hundreds of

clients we have supported, the thousands of hours contributed by our dedicated volunteers, and all the staff who have worked with LDHAS since 1992.

“There are some sad memories too, particularly of the clients who are no longer with us.”

The Edward Street base will be demolished and the land returned to Lancaster City Council as it is in the proposed Canal Quarter development area.

The new LDHAS centre in Aalborg Place opens on April 22.

Phil described the move to Aalborg Place as the biggest landmark in the charity’s history.

LDHAS bought the three storey building more than two years ago after a decade of searching and saving.

Refurbishment work has included installing a kitchen, shower, pantry, clothing store, laundry, medical room, seven offices, eight workstations and a meeting room.