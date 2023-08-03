Morecambe and Garstang pubs are finalists for prestigious Great British Pub Awards

With a record number of entries for this year’s Great British Pub Awards awards, The William Mitchell in Morecambe and The Bellflower in Garstang are delighted to have been named as finalists.

The William Mitchell, who have been shortlisted in the Punch Pub of the Year category, said: “We are super excited to have made it to the finals of the Great British Pub Awards 2023 in the Best Punch Pub Category.

“We couldn't have done this without our amazing staffing team but also all of you customers. You are the heart of The William Mitchell.

The William Mitchell on Westgate, Morecambe.

“Let's hope we can bring home the trophy.”

Garstang’s Bellflower makes the shortlist for Best Pub for Dogs and Best Pub Garden, having won the Best Pub for Dogs title last year.

Heather and Caz at The Bellflower said: "We were fortunate enough to win the Best Pub For Dogs last year, and our range of facilities for our four-legged guests has grown so much since then too.

The Bellflower at Garstang.

“Our beer garden is huge. We've got space for everyone and a play area too.

“Next step is an unannounced judge visit between now and August 18... so keep your fingers crossed for us and wish us luck.

“Forever proud of this pub and team.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, on Tuesday September 19.