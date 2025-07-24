Morecambe 1940s Revival Festival returns to town thanks to £3.5k grant from town council

The weekend of August 2-3 sees the return of the Morecambe 1940s Revival Festival to historic Poulton with help from a £3,500 grant from Morecambe Town Council.

While the first half of the 1940s was dominated by World War Two, this popular festival is not just a military throwback - but one focused on all of the music, fashion, dance and social history of the decade.

Free daytime events take place between the War Memorial Hall, New Inn, Morecambe Hotel and Smugglers Rest, brought together by live music and entertainment both indoors and outdoors from a host of vintage performers and impersonators, including the Accrington Pipe Band – the oldest civilian pipe band in the world.

In addition, the festival features a vintage market, vintage hair and make-up stands, a NAAFI-style cafe for light refreshments, a historic vehicle display and live re-enactment groups, including their very own Winston Churchill.

Morecambe Town Councillors John Livermore, Geoff Knight, Russell Walsh and Lee Bradbury presenting a cheque for £3,500 to members of the 1940s Revival committee.

New for 2025 and marking 80 years since the end of World War Two, a Victory Dance will take place at The Trimpell on the Saturday evening, where entertainment is provided by Boogie Bill and the Billionaires.

Tickets for this evening extravaganza are £15 and available from https://ticketlab.co.uk/

Councillor Lee Bradbury, chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: ‘This great festival is going from strength to strength and the Council is excited to see our support helping it grow year on year.

"Without Vintage By The Sea taking place this year, the Morecambe 1940s Revival offers the chance for vintage enthusiasts and the curious alike to come and have a different kind of vintage experience at what remains an undiscovered gem for many in Morecambe.”

Marie Riding, chair of the Morecambe 1940s Revival Committee, said: “On behalf of the Morecambe 1940s Revival Committee I would like to offer a big thank you to Morecambe Town Council for their help in supporting this event and for their generous grant of £3,500.

"The grant enables the committee to run a successful weekend festival with great daytime, 1940s-style, free entertainment.

“VIP guests will attending on both days to judge and give out prizes for the "Best Dressed" competition.

"We would love to see members of the public embracing the spirit of the weekend by dressing in either 1940s military or civilian clothing.

"Please come along and join in our celebration of this special era and help us to create a memorable VE weekend.”

Further information and the full weekend lineup can be found on the Morecambe 1940s Revival website at https://m40srev.weebly.com/