More pictures trace the life of the Polo Tower in Morecambe from start to finish

There was a time when the Polo Tower was a frequently visited landmark in the resort.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST

Yesterday we shared with you some rare pictures that showed the skilled work that went into building the tower at Morecambe Frontierland in 1994/5.

The ride was originally known as the Space Tower and was built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1974 but was moved to Morecambe in 1993 and rebuilt at the old fairground site on the promenade in 1994, opening the following year.

But after initially proving popular it eventually fell into disrepair and stood on the seafront unused – other than for a telecommunications mast – for many years before finally being demolished in 2017.

Searching through our archives, we came across some more pictures of the Polo Tower that we thought you may find interesting. They go back to the days when it first arrived in Morecambe and conclude with its sad demise in 2017.

And in case you missed them: These rare pictures show the work that went into building the Polo Tower at Morecambe Frontierland

18 pictures of Morecambe attractions loved and lost through the decades

1. Polo Tower memories

2. Polo Tower memories

3. Polo Tower memories

4. Polo Tower memories

