News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

More nostalgic pictures to mark Lancaster & Morecambe College's 200th year

Lancaster & Morecambe College marks its 200th anniversary this year.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT

To help celebrate the occasion, we’ve had a look through our archives at some of the pictures our photographers have taken there at events through the years.

This second collection of photos dates after 2011. We hope they bring back some happy memories.

In case you missed it: 37 nostalgic pictures as Lancaster college celebrates its 200th anniversary

Staff and pupils from the nursery at Lancaster and Morecambe College had a pink dressing up day to support research into breast cancer.

1. College life

Staff and pupils from the nursery at Lancaster and Morecambe College had a pink dressing up day to support research into breast cancer. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Nixie Sharples with a boa constrictor during an Animal Welfare session at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

2. College life

Nixie Sharples with a boa constrictor during an Animal Welfare session at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Debbie Cain (right) and her team of staff at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

3. College life

Debbie Cain (right) and her team of staff at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Paul Hayes, vocalist with The Paul Hayes Collection, recording in the Hexagon recording studio at Lancaster and Morecambe College.,

4. College life

Paul Hayes, vocalist with The Paul Hayes Collection, recording in the Hexagon recording studio at Lancaster and Morecambe College., Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster